Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 158.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $17,853,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $169.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.75 and a 1 year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,600. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,374.96. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,367 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

