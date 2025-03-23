Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and traded as high as $14.57. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 161 shares.
Telenor ASA Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
