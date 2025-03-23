Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) & Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Critical Contrast

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) and Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Teijin and Smithfield Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teijin 0 0 0 0 0.00 Smithfield Foods 0 1 7 1 3.00

Smithfield Foods has a consensus price target of $27.86, indicating a potential upside of 46.23%. Given Smithfield Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smithfield Foods is more favorable than Teijin.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teijin $7.15 billion 0.23 $73.13 million N/A N/A Smithfield Foods $14.19 billion 0.53 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Teijin and Smithfield Foods”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Teijin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smithfield Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Teijin and Smithfield Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teijin 1.24% 1.69% 0.62% Smithfield Foods N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Smithfield Foods beats Teijin on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films. The company also provides PC resins, polyphenylene sulfide resins, molded parts, and additives; lightweight glass and carbon fiber reinforced composites for automotive applications; and polytrimethylene telephthalate products, artificial leather materials, polyester nanofibers, and recycled polyester fibers. In addition, it offers pharmaceuticals for bone and joint, respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic, and other diseases; home oxygen therapy, non-invasive positive pressure ventilation, rehabilitation, and sleep disordered breathing related devices, as well as sonic accelerated fracture healing system and community-based integrated care system; and orthopedic implantable devices, and functional food ingredients. Further, the company provides Recopic, a radio-frequency identification technology for inventory management. Additionally, it develops and implements engineering solutions for various issues, such as environmental pollution, energy supply stability, and aging-related workforce population decline. Teijin Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments. The Pork segment consists mainly of its three wholly owned United States fresh pork and packaged meats subsidiaries: The Smithfield Packing Company, Inc. (Smithfield Packing), Farmland Foods, Inc. (Farmland Foods) and John Morrell Food Group (John Morrell). The Hog Production segment consists of the Company’s hog production operations located in the United States. On September 2012 (fiscal 2013), the Company acquired a 70% controlling interest in American Skin Food Group, LLC. Effective September 26, 2013, Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd merged with Smithfield Foods Inc, a producer and wholesaler of pork meat products.

