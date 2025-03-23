Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.65 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,134 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Tenet Healthcare worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,700,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,893,000 after acquiring an additional 390,316 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 577,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,853,000 after purchasing an additional 75,688 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $69,059,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,006,000 after purchasing an additional 206,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $122.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.20 and its 200-day moving average is $143.28. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This represents a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

