Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.46 Million Holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,570 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.34% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CON. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,672,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,244,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,676,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,162,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CON stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

