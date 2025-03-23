Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.85 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,096 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $144.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

