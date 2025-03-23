Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.64 Million Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 21,036 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.30% of Yelp worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,553,227 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,229 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $61,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,381 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,607 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 654,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 78,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 543,698 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 56,598 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Trading Up 0.8 %

YELP stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $41.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.73 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 21,989 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $785,007.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,776.30. This trade represents a 12.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,984.12. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,317 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

