TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Reduced by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1 %

TEL opened at $146.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.61 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

