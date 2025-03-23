TD Private Client Wealth LLC Trims Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 836.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $257,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $129.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.92 and a 200 day moving average of $140.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

