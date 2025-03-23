TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 20,780 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,780 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,757,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,613,000 after buying an additional 115,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,857,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,320,000 after buying an additional 334,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,598,000 after purchasing an additional 336,854 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,713,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,043,000 after purchasing an additional 900,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,187,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,561,000 after purchasing an additional 601,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.2 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6723 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

