TD Private Client Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,244,648,000 after buying an additional 63,382,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,065,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,335,000 after buying an additional 60,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,924,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,297,000 after buying an additional 141,211 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,976,000 after buying an additional 1,507,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $56.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $57.59.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

