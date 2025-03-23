TD Private Client Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SITE opened at $122.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.69. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

