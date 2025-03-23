TD Private Client Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 987,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,653,000 after purchasing an additional 110,325 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $125.83 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $140.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.