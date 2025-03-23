TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Saia news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. The trade was a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $362.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.68 and a 1-year high of $624.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $442.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.96.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Saia from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Saia from $600.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.