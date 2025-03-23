TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $60.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

