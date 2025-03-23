TD Private Client Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $255.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $159.14 and a one year high of $276.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.19 and its 200 day moving average is $230.56.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Citigroup downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.80.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

