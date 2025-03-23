TD Private Client Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,721,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,348,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,081,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.00.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $502.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $522.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total value of $2,989,092.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,910,255.66. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total value of $3,203,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,445.14. This trade represents a 37.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,571 shares of company stock valued at $17,709,721. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

