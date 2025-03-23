TD Private Client Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,820,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $196.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.17.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

