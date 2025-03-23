TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 816 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $260.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $226.62 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.30 and a 200-day moving average of $269.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.