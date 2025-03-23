TD Private Client Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $904,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 100,036 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 39,713 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. TD Cowen increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,716.28. This trade represents a 38.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.81 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day moving average of $93.66.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

