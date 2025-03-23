TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Insider Sells $291,543.20 in Stock

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) insider Jarrod Johnson sold 21,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $291,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jarrod Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Jarrod Johnson sold 15,460 shares of TaskUs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $204,845.00.

TaskUs Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.24. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TaskUs by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

