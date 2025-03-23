Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 232.9% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,959,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $4,551,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.5 %

TSM stock opened at $176.58 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40. The stock has a market cap of $915.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.