T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Boosted by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $255.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.14 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $292.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 36.40%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.80.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

