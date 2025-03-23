Swan Global Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Swan Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.27. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

