Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 384.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 7.8 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $110.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

