SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) & NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Head to Head Review

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) and SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

NETGEAR has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNation Energy has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NETGEAR and SUNation Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR 1.83% -9.24% -5.83% SUNation Energy -17.55% -373.78% -19.77%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR 0 1 1 0 2.50 SUNation Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NETGEAR and SUNation Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

NETGEAR presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.13%. Given NETGEAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NETGEAR is more favorable than SUNation Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NETGEAR and SUNation Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR $673.76 million 1.01 $12.36 million $0.40 59.08 SUNation Energy $60.93 million 0.02 -$8.13 million N/A N/A

NETGEAR has higher revenue and earnings than SUNation Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of NETGEAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of NETGEAR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of SUNation Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NETGEAR beats SUNation Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETGEAR

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc. provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls. The NETGEAR for Business segment provides pro AV Solutions; pro routers; enterprise grade cloud managed or standalone access points; general purpose ethernet switches; NETGEAR Insight remote management software; and NETGEAR engage controller. It markets and sells its products through wholesale distributors, traditional and online retailers, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers, as well as through its direct online store. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About SUNation Energy

(Get Free Report)

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

