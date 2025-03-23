Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 246,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the third quarter worth $82,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Nomura Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NMR stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.96%. Analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

