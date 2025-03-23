Summit Global Investments Has $1.61 Million Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Summit Global Investments cut its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 506,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,299,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Frontdoor by 8.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 448,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 33,380 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Frontdoor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Frontdoor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FTDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Frontdoor Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

