Summit Global Investments Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $267.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.