Summit Global Investments Buys New Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,768 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 705,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 513,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,193,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,630,000 after buying an additional 347,271 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,792,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 367,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 189,148 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 322,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 178,660 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 10,321 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $214,160.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,606.50. The trade was a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

