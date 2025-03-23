Summit Global Investments Acquires 1,938 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in SAP were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of SAP by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

SAP Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $272.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $293.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

