Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 50,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 7.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 461.4% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Argus set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $371.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.03. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $141.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.