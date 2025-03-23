Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,429,683 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 5.80% of Stoneridge worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 178,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Stoneridge stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.44 million, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.27. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.36). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

