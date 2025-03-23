Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) General Counsel Sells $19,646.22 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $19,646.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,531.70. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

STOK stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.38. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STOK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,001,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 95,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,309,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

