StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance
OMEX opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $5.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Mark B. Justh bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 501,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,618.20. The trade was a 99.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
