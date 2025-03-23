Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $835,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $423.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $446.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.64. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.98 and a 1-year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.