Stevens Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 610.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

CBRE stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $147.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.34 and its 200 day moving average is $131.64.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

