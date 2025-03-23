Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $883,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

