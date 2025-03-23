Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $1.60 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $164.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day moving average is $152.57. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

