Stevens Capital Management LP Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $191.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.91. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $158.10 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.79.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

