STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in STERIS by 1,563.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 63,348 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $220.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.97. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $197.82 and a 12 month high of $248.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

