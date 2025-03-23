Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.05 ($0.09). Star Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 7.06 ($0.09), with a volume of 29,946 shares traded.

Star Energy Group Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of £9.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

About Star Energy Group

Star Energy Group plc is a British energy company. Our purpose is to provide for today’s energy, whilst transitioning to low-carbon sources of energy for tomorrow. Our strategy is to create value for shareholders, employees and communities by being a leading operator of oil and gas assets, renowned for operational excellence and strong safety standards, whilst actively developing and building a geothermal business of scale, as we transition to a renewable future.

