Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $79.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average of $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

