Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 207323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMP

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $562.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $343.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $299,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,592. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.