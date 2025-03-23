SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) is Heron Bay Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Heron Bay Capital Management decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,142 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 4.1% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $19,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average is $77.90. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

