SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.39 and traded as low as $130.88. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF shares last traded at $131.36, with a volume of 5,114,633 shares.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.12.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 489.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.