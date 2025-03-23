SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,303,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,924,000 after buying an additional 100,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

GLD opened at $278.49 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $200.97 and a 52 week high of $281.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.20. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

