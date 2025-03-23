SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,829 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $470,588,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554,382 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,682,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,309,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,373,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

