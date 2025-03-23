Somerset Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Somerset Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Somerset Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,238,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 495,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,510,000 after buying an additional 40,698 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK opened at $84.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

