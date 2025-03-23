Somerset Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Somerset Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Somerset Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119,060 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $529,562,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 69,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,901,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,845,000 after buying an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $225.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $209.81 and a one year high of $263.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

